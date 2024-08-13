iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up about 5.9% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGEB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 276,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.