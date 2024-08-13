iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 740,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

