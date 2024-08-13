iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,627,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,222,000 after acquiring an additional 149,162 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,117,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 728,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,543. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.