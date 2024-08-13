iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 3.02% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.