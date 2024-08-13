iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.71

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 78921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $615.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 213,332 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.