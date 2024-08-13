iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,738,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

