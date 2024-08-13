Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

