James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:JHX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. 5,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

