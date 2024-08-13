JBR Co Financial Management Inc Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Visa by 14,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.13. 12,005,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day moving average of $273.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $474.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

