JBR Co Financial Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 342,131 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after buying an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 214,905 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 211,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,301. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $107.93. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

