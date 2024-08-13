JBR Co Financial Management Inc Takes $239,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,255,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.76. 153,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,573. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

