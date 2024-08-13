JBR Co Financial Management Inc Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 303,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 220.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,610. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

