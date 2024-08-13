John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.78

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.78 and last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 24822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.44.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

