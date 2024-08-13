Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 213.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 288,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $857,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.39. 9,194,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,586. The company has a market capitalization of $381.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

