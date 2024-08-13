JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $35.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.33 on Monday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,068 shares of company stock worth $2,230,340 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Yelp by 262.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

