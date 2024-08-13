JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 95,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 95,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE JPM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.65. 991,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,714. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $590.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.