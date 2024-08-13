JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

