JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,909. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $594.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

