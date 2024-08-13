JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $60.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

USFD opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4,441.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

