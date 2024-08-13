JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.6% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,541. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

