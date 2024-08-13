JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 192.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

HELO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

