Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 366.3% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of JUGRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.18.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

