Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 586.8% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBAXY shares. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 150,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,757. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

