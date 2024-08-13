Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 586.8% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on JBAXY shares. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
