JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVSAR remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32. JVSPAC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

