JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JVSAR remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32. JVSPAC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JVSPAC Acquisition
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
Receive News & Ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.