Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $13.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

