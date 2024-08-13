Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $13.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.73.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
