Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Target Price to $7.75

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $7.75 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.53%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

