KeyCorp Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $115.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.26.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.3 %

TTD opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.61, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

