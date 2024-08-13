Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $127.37. 568,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,734. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 143.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 207.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

