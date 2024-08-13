Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.47. 370,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

