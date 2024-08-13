Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Kingstone Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.300 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 6.9 %

Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 82,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 million, a P/E ratio of -801,000.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KINS. StockNews.com started coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.