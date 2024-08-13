Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €33.90 ($37.25) and last traded at €33.70 ($37.03). 290,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.01 ($36.27).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.66 and its 200-day moving average is €43.15.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

