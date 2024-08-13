Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Korvest’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

Korvest Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74.

Insider Activity at Korvest

In related news, insider Steven McGregor acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.65 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of A$180,551.50 ($118,783.88). 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korvest Company Profile

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.

