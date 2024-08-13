Kure Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kure Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 755,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,804,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 533,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,838. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.