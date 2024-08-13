Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $54,283,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 5.4 %

Kyndryl stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,124. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kyndryl

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.