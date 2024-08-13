Lake Street Capital Lowers TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $8.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 206.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TELA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

TELA Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ TELA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.13. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 199,387 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 91,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

