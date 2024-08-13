Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Up 778.6% in July

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 778.6% from the July 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Laser Photonics Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:LASE opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Laser Photonics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 3.21.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Laser Photonics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics Co. ( NASDAQ:LASE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of Laser Photonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

