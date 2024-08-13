Lauer Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lauer Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 940,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

