Lauer Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up 7.8% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC owned 1.02% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.78. 11,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,992. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $79.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $945.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

