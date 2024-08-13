LayerZero Trading Up 7.4% This Week (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. LayerZero has a market cap of $387.02 million and $68.59 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $3.52 or 0.00005806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.43228631 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $90,841,772.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

