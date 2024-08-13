Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 486.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 1,753,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,420. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $419.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.