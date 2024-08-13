LimeWire Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $59.05 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,998,117 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,998,117.11402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.20971752 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,979,814.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

