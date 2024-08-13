Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Linamar from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.80.

Linamar Stock Performance

Linamar Dividend Announcement

TSE LNR opened at C$60.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$56.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

