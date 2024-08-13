Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 522.7% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lion Group Price Performance

LGHLW traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 5,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Lion Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Lion Group alerts:

About Lion Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.