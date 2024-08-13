LiqTech International (LIQT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of LIQT opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

