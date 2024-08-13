Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.0 million-$378.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.2 million. Loar also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Loar Stock Performance

NYSE LOAR traded up $9.48 on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,616. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25. Loar has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

