LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:LUXHP opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
