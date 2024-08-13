LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:LUXHP opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

