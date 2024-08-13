LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 288 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 89,582 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $7,917,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. 19,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

