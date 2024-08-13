LVW Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9,002.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 161,588 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. 176,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

