LVW Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $406.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.57.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

