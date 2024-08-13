LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 22,316,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,657,750. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

